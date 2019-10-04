Preserving 'part of our history'

WAVERLY — Dan Eiklor and Kyle McDuffee aren’t afraid to get their hands dirty on a Sunday morning, especially when it means getting the village of Waverly’s cemeteries back in shape.
Resetting headstones that have become crooked, have fallen over, or have sunken into the ground — it’s all part of the work they have been carrying out at the Factoryville Cemetery over the past month on behalf of the non-profit Friends of Waverly Cemetery Preservation Inc., a group formed by resident Ron Keene under McDuffee’s watch as mayor more than a decade ago.
Now, the group is hoping that some additional people are willing to dedicate some time each week to help work the village-owned cemeteries.
“My gosh, we’re getting up there in age and any kind of help would be beneficial,” said Eiklor, a longtime Friends of Waverly Cemetery Preservation board member who recruited McDuffee.
McDuffee said being able to give back to his community in this way is fulfilling.
“Most of those families are long gone now so we’re adopting it, going in and showing that this stuff still matters,” he said. “Cemeteries are part of our history.”
For Eiklor, the work they’ve been doing to straighten up Factoryville adds to the aesthetic of the village for those entering from Route 34.
“Before Kyle and I got involved, you’d see some of the older headstones tipped over or crooked. Now you look at them and, to me, they look good,” said Eiklor. “We’re improving our community.”
Once work is complete at Factoryville, and weather pending, they hope to move on to one of the village’s other cemeteries before the temperatures get too cold. McDuffee added that those willing to help out only need a pair of gloves, a shovel, and a willing attitude.
They are currently working at Factoryville from around 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. each Sunday, but might add a weekday evening into the work schedule.
Those looking for more information can either contact McDuffee at kylemcduffee@yahoo.com or Keene at (607) 565-9377.
