TOWANDA — Proud spectators gathered at the front steps of the Bradford County Courthouse Friday morning to recognize June as Pride Month.
It was the first such proclamation on the steps of the Courthouse, and organizers hoped it wouldn’t be the last.
“It has been a year since we started thinking on it, and this is one of our many Pride events this year,” said Elaine Poost, Director of the Bradford County Regional Arts Council in an address to the crowd.
The proclamation was attended by more than 70 local supporters of the LGBTQ community. The opening address was given by Troy resident Zachary Gates, who modeled his speech as an open letter to his children on the importance of being an ally.
“While I have an outside perspective of the LGBTQ community, I’ve faced struggles in my life. I’ve doubted my own abilities, and faced discrimination for who I was,” Gates explained, But I found love and acceptance from an LGBTQ community that often struggles to find that love and acceptance themselves.”
Gates relayed to those gathered the importance of not judging those one doesn’t know, relating it to an Abraham Lincoln quote “I do not like that man, I must get to know him better.”
Reverend Father Dan Storrs, a Towanda resident and priest of the Society of Mercy, Holy Name of Mary Chapel, said proclamations such as this, and the efforts of those gathered, could make Bradford County a more welcoming place.
“We can be a crossroads where strangers become friends,” Storrs noted. Storrs, who now lives with his husband and their son in Towanda, related how he was “a Bradford County gay boy who grew up here, and fled for 20 years. And now I’m back.”
Storrs said this proclamation affirmed the humanity of the LGBTQ community, and affirmed that everyone should live free of discrimination.
“LGBTQ people have been a part of society for as long as there has been people, and they have struggled for equal rights throughout history. Today we honor that fight,” Storrs declared. Storrs closed encouraging those gathered to spread “the inclusive love of God” to all they meet.
Sullivan County commissioner Donna Iannone read aloud an official copy of a statement by Governor Josh Shapiro affirming June as Pride Month throughout Pennsylvania, and discussed her own sexual orientation.
“I am a native of Bradford County and I am a proud member of the LGBTQ community!” she declared, “I’ve been gay since I was two years old, and I turn 60 next week.”
She was met with laughter and applause when she quoted lyrics by Lady Gaga “we were born this way.”
Iannone said she had faith in the younger generations to show love and compassion to those that are different than them.
Supporters from around the county attended the Friday morning event, including Bradford County Commissioner John Sullivan and several clergy members who are part of the LGBTQ community.
The first Pride celebration took place in Manhattan in 1970, commemorating the one-year anniversary of the Stonewall Uprising, when members of the LGBTQ community clashed with police who were enforcing the discriminatory laws of those times. Now, Pride is used by groups nationwide as a celebration of those in the LGBTQ community, and to show that they don’t have to live in fear for who they are.
The proclamation is the beginning of a host of Pride-themed events being held by the Bradford County Regional Arts Council and the Bradford County Library system, with a Rainbow Run 5k being held at 4 p.m. today alongside showings of The Revolutionists at the Sayre Theater this weekend. For more information on the BCRAC and their events, email info@bcrac.org or call (570) 268-2787.
The I am Center for Creative Healing will be hosting an LGBTQIA+ Community Group on June 18 from 1 to 3 p.m. Community members, family, and allies are welcome.
