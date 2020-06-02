The polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. for today’s primary election.
Delayed from April 28 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, hand sanitizer will be available at each location. Although encouraged for public safety, it will not be required. Masks will also not be required, although voters are encouraged to wear them.
The following are Bradford County’s polling places, as listed by the Bradford County Election Bureau:
1. Alba Borough: First Christian Church, 74 Church Drive, Alba, PA 16910...673-8262
2. Albany Township: Evergreen Christian Church, 23 Szemple Ln., New Albany, PA 18833...363-2074
3. Armenia Township: Mary Lyon Annex — Olde Covert Church, 1773 Fallbrook Rd, Troy, PA 16947...297-4474
4. Asylum Township: Asylum Twp. Building, 19981 Route 187, Towanda, PA 18848...265-4339
5. Athens Borough 1st Ward: AASD Administration Building (Large room in basement) 100 Canal St., Athens, PA 18810...888-7766
6. Athens Borough 2nd Ward: Chemung View Apartments, 222 Chestnut Street, Athens, PA 18810...888-5922
7. Athens Borough 3rd Ward: Borough Municipal Building, 2 S. River St., Athens, PA 18810...888-2120
8. Athens Borough 4th Ward: Page Manor Dining Area, 502 Church St., Athens, PA...888-5772
9. Athens Township 1st District: Community Room at the Gateway Commons, 22 Buffalo Ln., Athens, PA...933-7584
10. Athens Township 2nd District: Municipal Bldg., 45 Herrick Ave., Sayre, PA 18840...888-2325
11. Burlington Borough: Methodist Church, (Room in basement) 62 Berwick Tpke., Burlington, PA 18814
12. Burlington Township: Burlington Township Municipal Building, 2030 Weed Hill Rd., Towanda, PA 18848
13. West Burlington Township: W. Burlington Municipal Bldg., 13028 Route 6, Burlington, PA 18814...297-0723
14. Canton Borough: Ecumenical Church Social Room, 103 N. Center St., Canton, PA 17724...673-5860
15. Canton Township: Canton Twp. Building, 3235 Route 414, Canton, PA 17724...673-8740
16. Columbia Township: Community Hall (Kindergarten Rm) 3290 Watkins Hill Rd., Col. X-Rds., PA 16914...297-2684
17. Franklin Township: Franklindale Community Hall, 15 Grange Rd., Monroeton, PA 18832
18. Granville Township: Granville Municipal Building, 1111 Coolbaugh Hill Rd., Granville Summit, PA 16926...673-3004
19. Herrick Township: Fireman’s Hall, 6149 Herrickville Rd., Wyalusing, PA 18854
20. LeRaysville Borough: Community Hall, 27 Church Street, LeRaysville, PA 18829...744-1053
21. LeRoy Township: LeRoy Community Hall, 251 Mill Street, Canton, PA 17724
22. Litchfield Township: Litchfield Municipal Building, 1391 Hill Rd...Sayre, PA 18840
23. Monroe Borough: Monroe Public Library, 149 Dalpiaz Dr... Monroeton, PA 18832...265-2871
24. Monroe Township: Community Alliance Church, 27 Alliance Ln, Towanda, PA 18848...265-4911
25. New Albany Borough: Fire Co. Hose Room, 134 Main St. New Albany, PA 18833...363-2175
26. Orwell Township: Orwell Bible Church, 1749 Orwell Hill Rd., Rome, PA 18837...247-2462
27. Overton Township: St Paul’s Church of Overton, 781 Overton Rd., New Albany, PA 18833...924-3212
28. Pike Township: V.F.W. Post 6824, 1468 Haighs Pond Rd....Rome, PA 18837
29. Ridgebury Township: Municipal Bldg. 13278 Berwick Turnpike, Gillett, PA 16925...596-2731
30. Rome Borough: Educational Bldg., Presbyterian Church, 929 Main St., Rome, PA 18837...247-7014
31. Rome Township: Township Bldg, 28083 Route 187 (next to the YHEC Bldg), Rome, PA 18837...247-7373
32. Sayre Borough 1st Ward: Church of the Redeemer, 201 S. Wilbur Ave., Sayre, PA 18840...888-2270
33. Sayre Borough 2nd Ward: Keystone Manor (comm rm) 900 N. Elmer Ave, Sayre, PA 18840...888-6391
34. Sayre Borough 3rd Ward: Wheelock Fire Hall (Milltown), 217 Frank St., Sayre, PA 18840...888-1096
35. Sayre Borough 4th Ward: St. John Lutheran Church, 207 S. Hopkins St., Sayre, PA 18840...888-2412
36. Sayre Borough 5th Ward: Department of Public Works, 321 S. Thomas Ave., Sayre, PA 18840...888-5131
37. Sheshequin Township: Sheshequin Municipal Complex, 1774 N. Middle Rd, Ulster, PA 18850...358-3222
38. Smithfield Township: Township Social Hall, 48 Factory Ln., E. Smithfield, PA 18817...596-7770
39. South Creek Township: Old Gillett School, 6 School House Rd., Gillett, PA 16925...596-3353
40. South Waverly Borough: Borough Building 2523 Pennsylvania Ave, Sayre, PA 18840...888-2125
41. Springfield Township: Township Building, 3431 Springfield Rd., Col. X-Rds., PA 16914...297-3600
42. Standing Stone Township: Twp. Bldg, (corner of Rte.6 & Tamarack Rds) 35165 Route 6, Wysox, PA 18854...265-9460
43. Stevens Township: Stevensville Community Hall, 8999 Route 706, Stevensville, PA 18845...570-746-9151
44. Sylvania Borough: Community Hall, 2553 Sylvania Rd., Troy, PA 16947... 297-4358
45. Terry Township: Township Building, 1876 Rienze Rd, Wyalusing, PA 18853...746-1133
46. Towanda Borough 1st Ward: Trinity Lutheran Church, 908 S. Main Street, Towanda, PA 18848...265-5322
47. Towanda Borough 2nd Ward: Towanda Fire Depart., 101 Elm St. (Plank Rd.),Towanda, PA 18848 265-2000
48. Towanda Borough 3rd Ward: Independent Baptist Church, 110 Cherry St., Towanda, PA 18848...265-6213
49. Towanda Township: Municipal Bldg., 44 Chapel Street, Towanda, PA 18848...265-4344
50. North Towanda Township: Municipal Building, 292 Old Mills Rd., Towanda, PA 18848...265-3749
51. Troy Borough: First Baptist Church Fellowship Hall, 579 Canton St., Troy, PA 16914... 297-9928
52. Troy Township: Oscoluwa Engine & Hose Inc., 88 Firehouse Dr., Troy, PA 16947...297-2827
53. Tuscarora Township: Spring Hill Community Hall, 4249 Spring Hill Rd, Wyalusing, PA 18853...746-3671
54. Ulster Township: Ulster Township Municipal Building, 23849 Route 220, Ulster, PA 18850
55. Warren Township: Warren Twp. Community Building, 187 School House Rd., Warrren Center, PA 18851...395-3594
56. Wells Township: Twp. Meeting Hall, 7212 Coryland Rd., Gillett, PA 16925...537-6599
57. Wilmot Township: Township Building, 4861 Route 187, Sugar Run, PA 18846...746-3090
58. Windham Township: Windham Twp. Community Hall, 38846 Route 187, Rome, PA 18837...247-7775
59. Wyalusing Borough: Fire Hall, 24 Second St, Wyalusing , PA 18853...746-3220 or 746-1707
60. Wyalusing Township: Township Building, 41654 Rt. 6 (Old IH Bldg.) Wyalusing, PA 18853...746-4016
61. Wysox Township: Wysox Township Municipal Building, 103 Lake Road, Wysox, PA 18854...265-9200
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.