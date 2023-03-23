Primary in Troy highlighted by School Board seats

TROY — Recent resignations at the Troy School Board have led to many of its seats being up for election this year.
All told, five seats at the school board will be on the ballot. Region 1 has one position open, the winner of which will serve a four-year term. Region 2 has two seats open, one for a two-year term and one for a four-year term. Region 3 has two seats open as well, also for a two-year and four-year term.
The Troy Borough Council has one four-year term seat open. Troy Township will be voting for a Supervisor, who will serve a six-year term. Troy Township also has two Auditor positions open.
The candidates seeking election in the Troy area are:
Troy Area School District — Region 1:
- Lisa Campbell
- Shawn Bruce
- Kevin Zufall
- Tad Culkin
Troy Area School District — Region 2 Four-year term:
- Tytus Lee Zimmerman
- Sarah Murray
Troy Area School District — Region 2 Two-year term:
Troy Area School District — Region 3 Four-year term:
Troy Area School District — Region 3 Two-year term:
- David Robert Blair
- John V. Davis Jr.
Troy Township — Supervisor:
Troy Township — Auditor Four-year term:
Troy Township — Auditor Six-year term:
Residents hoping to vote in the May 16 primaries must register to vote at the Bradford County Department of Elections by May 1. They can be reached on their website or phone at (570) 265-1717
Connect with Matt: mrjennings@thedailyreview.com; (570) 265-2151 ext. 1652.
