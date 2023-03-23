Primary in Troy highlighted by School Board seats

Voters in the Troy School District will have a plethora of choices for who should sit on the School Board. Borough Council and Township Supervisor seats are also up this year.

 Review File Photo

TROY — Recent resignations at the Troy School Board have led to many of its seats being up for election this year.

All told, five seats at the school board will be on the ballot. Region 1 has one position open, the winner of which will serve a four-year term. Region 2 has two seats open, one for a two-year term and one for a four-year term. Region 3 has two seats open as well, also for a two-year and four-year term.

