Generic Election

On Tuesday, voters will pick the nominees in their respective political parties to advance to the general election in November.

The Republican nomination for governor and lieutenant governor features a crowded field of nine candidates each, while the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate features seven candidates.

In the Republican primaries, three candidates will be running unopposed in their respective races. Those candidates include Dan Meuser for U.S. representative of the 9th congressional district; Clint Owlett for state representative in the General Assembly for the 68th legislative district; and Tine Pickett for state representative in the General Assembly for the 110th legislative district.

In the Democratic primaries, Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro is running unopposed for the Democratic nomination for Pennsylvania Governor. Meanwhile, three candidates are vying for the lieutenant governor position, and four candidates are seeking the Democratic nomination for the U.S. Senate seat for Pennsylvania. Amanda Waldman will be running unopposed for the Democratic nomination for U.S. representative of the 9th congressional district

Two non-partisan questions will be presented to voters in LeRoy Township that will consist of:

Question 1: Do you favor the granting of liquor licenses for the sale of liquor in the Township of LeRoy? Yes or No.

Question 2: Do you favor the granting of malt and brewed beverage wholesale distributor’s and importing distributor’s licenses not for consumption on premises where sold in the Township of LeRoy? Yes or No.

Below is a list of all of the seats and candidates who will be included on the Republican and Democratic ballots:

REPUBLICAN PRIMARIES:

GOVERNOR

Lou Barletta

Douglas Mastriano

Nche Zama

Dave White

Melissa Hart

Bill McSwain

Charlie Gerow

Joe Gale

Jake Corman

LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR (Vote for ONE)

Clarice Schillinger

James Earl Jones

Rick Saccone

John Brown

Chris Frye

Jeff Coleman

Russ Diamond

Carrie Lewis DelRosso

Teddy Daniels

UNITED STATES SENATOR (Vote for ONE)

Kathy Barnette

Mehmet Oz

George Bochetto

Jeff Bartos

Dave McCormick

Sean Gale

Carla Sands

REPRESENTATIVE IN CONGRESS 9TH CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT (Vote for One):

Dan Meuser

REPRESENTATIVE IN THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY 68TH LEGISLATIVE DISTRICT:

Clint Owlett

REPRESENTATIVE IN THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY 110TH LEGISLATIVE DISTRICT:

Tina Pickett

MEMBER OF REPUBLICAN STATE COMMITTEE 8TH DISTRICT (Vote for not more than TWO): (ONE Male and ONE Female)

Eric Matthews

Krystle Bristol

DEMOCRATIC PRIMARIES:

GOVERNOR: Josh Shapiro

LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR (Vote for ONE):

Austin Davis

Ray Sosa

Brian Sims

UNITED STATES SENATOR (Vote for ONE):

Alex Khalil

Conor Lamb

Malcolm Kenyatta

John Fetterman

REPRESENTATIVE IN CONGRESS 9TH CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT: Amanda Waldman

ASYLUM TOWNSHIP

MEMBER OF DEMOCRATIC COUNTY COMMITTEE Four Year Term (Vote for not more than TWO) (ONE Male and ONE Female)

Roy E. Woodruff, Jr.

SHESHEQUIN TOWNSHIP

MEMBER OF DEMOCRATIC COUNTY COMMITTEE Four Year Term (Vote for not more than TWO) (ONE Male and ONE Female)

Fran Brown

SMITHFIELD TOWNSHIP

MEMBER OF DEMOCRATIC COUNTY COMMITTEE Four Year Term (Vote for not more than TWO) (ONE Male and ONE Female)

Marcia S. Kesten

Alice B. Moyer

TOWANDA BOROUGH 2ND WARD

MEMBER OF DEMOCRATIC COUNTY COMMITTEE Four Year Term (Vote for not more than TWO) (ONE Male and ONE Female)

Lisa Kay LaBarre

Richard B. Lewis

TOWANDA BOROUGH 3RD WARD

MEMBER OF DEMOCRATIC COUNTY COMMITTEE Four Year Term (Vote for not more than TWO) (ONE Male and ONE Female)

Fred N. Smith

Margueriet M. Smith

TOWANDA TOWNSHIP

MEMBER OF DEMOCRATIC COUNTY COMMITTEE Four Year Term (Vote for not more than TWO) (ONE Male and ONE Female)

Jeffrey M. Gonzalez

Diane Gonzalez

TROY BOROUGH

MEMBER OF DEMOCRATIC COUNTY COMMITTEE Four Year Term (Vote for not more than TWO) (ONE Male and ONE Female)

Zachary R. Gates

Sarah Gates

WELLS TOWNSHIP

MEMBER OF DEMOCRATIC COUNTY COMMITTEE Four Year Term (Vote for not more than TWO) (ONE Male and ONE Female)

Jeff Warner

Lynda Warner

WINDHAM TOWNSHIP

MEMBER OF DEMOCRATIC COUNTY COMMITTEE Four Year Term (Vote for not more than TWO) (ONE Male and ONE Female)

George Vivino-Hintze

Anne Vivino-Hintze

WYALUSING BOROUGH

MEMBER OF DEMOCRATIC COUNTY COMMITTEE Four Year Term (Vote for not more than TWO) (ONE Male and ONE Female)

Christine Heyman

Connect with Philip: (570) 265-2151 ext. 1627; podell@thedailyreview.com.