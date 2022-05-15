On Tuesday, voters will pick the nominees in their respective political parties to advance to the general election in November.
The Republican nomination for governor and lieutenant governor features a crowded field of nine candidates each, while the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate features seven candidates.
In the Republican primaries, three candidates will be running unopposed in their respective races. Those candidates include Dan Meuser for U.S. representative of the 9th congressional district; Clint Owlett for state representative in the General Assembly for the 68th legislative district; and Tine Pickett for state representative in the General Assembly for the 110th legislative district.
In the Democratic primaries, Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro is running unopposed for the Democratic nomination for Pennsylvania Governor. Meanwhile, three candidates are vying for the lieutenant governor position, and four candidates are seeking the Democratic nomination for the U.S. Senate seat for Pennsylvania. Amanda Waldman will be running unopposed for the Democratic nomination for U.S. representative of the 9th congressional district
Two non-partisan questions will be presented to voters in LeRoy Township that will consist of:
Question 1: Do you favor the granting of liquor licenses for the sale of liquor in the Township of LeRoy? Yes or No.
Question 2: Do you favor the granting of malt and brewed beverage wholesale distributor’s and importing distributor’s licenses not for consumption on premises where sold in the Township of LeRoy? Yes or No.
Below is a list of all of the seats and candidates who will be included on the Republican and Democratic ballots:
REPUBLICAN PRIMARIES:
GOVERNOR
Lou Barletta
Douglas Mastriano
Nche Zama
Dave White
Melissa Hart
Bill McSwain
Charlie Gerow
Joe Gale
Jake Corman
LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR (Vote for ONE)
Clarice Schillinger
James Earl Jones
Rick Saccone
John Brown
Chris Frye
Jeff Coleman
Russ Diamond
Carrie Lewis DelRosso
Teddy Daniels
UNITED STATES SENATOR (Vote for ONE)
Kathy Barnette
Mehmet Oz
George Bochetto
Jeff Bartos
Dave McCormick
Sean Gale
Carla Sands
REPRESENTATIVE IN CONGRESS 9TH CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT (Vote for One):
Dan Meuser
REPRESENTATIVE IN THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY 68TH LEGISLATIVE DISTRICT:
Clint Owlett
REPRESENTATIVE IN THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY 110TH LEGISLATIVE DISTRICT:
Tina Pickett
MEMBER OF REPUBLICAN STATE COMMITTEE 8TH DISTRICT (Vote for not more than TWO): (ONE Male and ONE Female)
Eric Matthews
Krystle Bristol
DEMOCRATIC PRIMARIES:
GOVERNOR: Josh Shapiro
LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR (Vote for ONE):
Austin Davis
Ray Sosa
Brian Sims
UNITED STATES SENATOR (Vote for ONE):
Alex Khalil
Conor Lamb
Malcolm Kenyatta
John Fetterman
REPRESENTATIVE IN CONGRESS 9TH CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT: Amanda Waldman
ASYLUM TOWNSHIP
MEMBER OF DEMOCRATIC COUNTY COMMITTEE Four Year Term (Vote for not more than TWO) (ONE Male and ONE Female)
Roy E. Woodruff, Jr.
SHESHEQUIN TOWNSHIP
MEMBER OF DEMOCRATIC COUNTY COMMITTEE Four Year Term (Vote for not more than TWO) (ONE Male and ONE Female)
Fran Brown
SMITHFIELD TOWNSHIP
MEMBER OF DEMOCRATIC COUNTY COMMITTEE Four Year Term (Vote for not more than TWO) (ONE Male and ONE Female)
Marcia S. Kesten
Alice B. Moyer
TOWANDA BOROUGH 2ND WARD
MEMBER OF DEMOCRATIC COUNTY COMMITTEE Four Year Term (Vote for not more than TWO) (ONE Male and ONE Female)
Lisa Kay LaBarre
Richard B. Lewis
TOWANDA BOROUGH 3RD WARD
MEMBER OF DEMOCRATIC COUNTY COMMITTEE Four Year Term (Vote for not more than TWO) (ONE Male and ONE Female)
Fred N. Smith
Margueriet M. Smith
TOWANDA TOWNSHIP
MEMBER OF DEMOCRATIC COUNTY COMMITTEE Four Year Term (Vote for not more than TWO) (ONE Male and ONE Female)
Jeffrey M. Gonzalez
Diane Gonzalez
TROY BOROUGH
MEMBER OF DEMOCRATIC COUNTY COMMITTEE Four Year Term (Vote for not more than TWO) (ONE Male and ONE Female)
Zachary R. Gates
Sarah Gates
WELLS TOWNSHIP
MEMBER OF DEMOCRATIC COUNTY COMMITTEE Four Year Term (Vote for not more than TWO) (ONE Male and ONE Female)
Jeff Warner
Lynda Warner
WINDHAM TOWNSHIP
MEMBER OF DEMOCRATIC COUNTY COMMITTEE Four Year Term (Vote for not more than TWO) (ONE Male and ONE Female)
George Vivino-Hintze
Anne Vivino-Hintze
WYALUSING BOROUGH
MEMBER OF DEMOCRATIC COUNTY COMMITTEE Four Year Term (Vote for not more than TWO) (ONE Male and ONE Female)
Christine Heyman
