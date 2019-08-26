The Bradford County Commissioners will be adding some more privacy for voters after approving new ADA voting booth privacy screens for all polling locations.
Commissioners ratified the $28,397 purchase during their meeting last week, saying it was an initiative they wanted to take to help protect the ballots of their voters and make them feel more comfortable at the polls.
“You’re vote is supposed to be protected. Other people shouldn’t be aware of it,” said Commissioner Ed Bustin. “What we found out is that because of the screen setups, if I wanted to, I could look over your shoulder and see what you are doing. These screens will make it more private.”
Bustin added that the county had tried out a few of the privacy screens during the last election in May.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.