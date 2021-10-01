Pro-life rallies planned for Sunday

On Sunday, the Bradford County Pennsylvanians for Human Life will hold eight pro-life rallies throughout Bradford County and Tioga County, New York. These local events will be a part of Life Chain Sunday, which sees thousands of pro-life rallies take place across the United States and Canada each October.
In New York, rallies will take place around the courthouse in Owego and the corner of West River Road and Route 17 in Nichols; in Pennsylvania, rallies will meet near the UPS Store on Elmira Street in Athens Township, around the courthouse in Towanda Borough, at the corner of Main and Troy streets in Canton Borough, the corner of Main and German streets in Dushore, near St. Mary’s Church in Wyalusing Borough, and along Route 6 in Meshoppen; all rallies are scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. and will take place rain or shine.
Rob Howard, vice chairman of the Bradford County Pennsylvanians for Human Life, doesn’t think of the events as rallies, but as “public witness for life, for the unborn, the pro-abortive, and the end to abortion.”
Signs provided by Life Chain will display messages such as “Abortion Kills Children,” “Jesus Forgives and Heals,” “Abortion Hurts Women,” “Pray to End Abortion,” and more.
Howard noted that he’s been a member of the pro-life group for around 20 years, and he recalls the group taking part in these Life Chain events for at least 12 years.
“We first started doing it when Hurley’s (was) where Microtel is now,” said Howard.
He said they have never seen less than a dozen people show up in support of their cause, but last year saw a record turnout in Athens.
“Last year we had 30, that was our largest number for Athens Township,” Howard said. “We basically covered that whole block, from the town hall right up to the (Applebee’s).”
According to Howard, Athens used to be the only site the group gathered. Over the years more locations were added one at a time — first Towanda and then Wyalusing and Dushore — until eventually growing to the eight sites planned for this year.
The most recent addition was Owego, which was the site of a late rally held in November last year.
“I saw many people demonstrating there around the courthouse square there in Owego, and I said that’s an excellent demographic for putting up the life signs,” said Howard. “You’ve got a captive audience when they have to stop for the traffic light.”
For more information about any of the local Life Chain events, call Rob Howard at (570) 395-3417.
