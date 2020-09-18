Officials with the Pennsylvania Pro-Life Federation will be making a stop in Towanda next week as part of the annual Pro-Life Town Hall Tour.
The event will feature Michael Ciccocioppo, the organization’s executive director, and Education Director Bonnie Finnerty, who will talk about a number of life-related topics as it relates to the COVID-19 pandemic, government, and in general culture.
“We live in unprecedented and uncertain times,” said Ciccocioppo. “Life is on the line in some parts of the nation where we see attempts to promote and legalize infanticide and assisted suicide. During our pro-life town halls we call out the threats to life and seek to harness the passions of pro-lifers to say enough is enough to all those pushing for an anti-life culture.”
“We are pleased to host this pro-life town hall,” said Mike Kilmer, chairman of the Bradford Country Pennsylvanians for Human Life. “This should be an informative event, and we welcome everyone to attend.”
The event is free and begins at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Towanda American Legion, which is located at 912 S. Main St. It also doesn’t require any advanced registration.
For more information, contact Kilmer at (570) 721-0872 or mkilmer@thekilmergroup.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.