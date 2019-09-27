SAYRE BOROUGH – Sayre Borough resident Karen Shepard told borough council members Wednesday that the Fourth Ward park at the corner of Powell and Glaser streets “is turning into a garbage dump.”
“There’s a bike that’s been mangled and sitting there for a few days, and kids are taking office chairs out of the dumpster at the Guthrie (property) and bringing them over, ripped up chairs, and sticking them all over,” she said, adding that a residence’s patio furniture also ended up in the park.
Shepard also noted that kids will be in the park “screaming and everything” until all hours of the night.
As borough council members listened to Shepard’s concerns, Department of Public Works Foreman Blane Lathrop said his crew has been trying to keep the park clean, but it keeps getting trashed.
“I’ve gone down there and cleaned it up once or twice,” Shepard added, “but now I see they’ve hauled more stuff down there. It’s just getting to be a real nuisance.”
According to borough Manager Dave Jarrett, a DPW employee stopped by the park Thursday and removed items including the damaged bicycle, an office chair, and two folding chairs.
“Our Department of Public Works will check on the park more frequently and our police department will keep an eye on activities in the park as well,” said Jarrett.
