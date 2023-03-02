HARRISBURG – The Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs (DDAP), Pennsylvania Lottery, Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board (PGCB), and Council on Compulsive Gambling of Pennsylvania (CCGP), announced the start of National Problem Gambling Awareness Month. The goal of this national campaign is to increase public awareness of the availability of treatment and recovery services and encourage health care providers to screen clients for problem gambling.

“In observance of Problem Gambling Awareness Month, I encourage all Pennsylvanians to take some time to learn about how to recognize the signs of problem gambling and help spread the word that it’s okay to reach out for help,” said Acting Secretary Dr. Latika Davis-Jones. “Treatment and resources are available, and recovery from problem gambling is possible.”

