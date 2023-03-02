HARRISBURG – The Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs (DDAP), Pennsylvania Lottery, Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board (PGCB), and Council on Compulsive Gambling of Pennsylvania (CCGP), announced the start of National Problem Gambling Awareness Month. The goal of this national campaign is to increase public awareness of the availability of treatment and recovery services and encourage health care providers to screen clients for problem gambling.
“In observance of Problem Gambling Awareness Month, I encourage all Pennsylvanians to take some time to learn about how to recognize the signs of problem gambling and help spread the word that it’s okay to reach out for help,” said Acting Secretary Dr. Latika Davis-Jones. “Treatment and resources are available, and recovery from problem gambling is possible.”
Gambling, even through legal avenues, becomes a problem when an individual’s gambling begins to cause problems in other facets of their lives. These behaviors can have a serious impact on a person’s financial, physical, and mental health. Some warning signs of problem gambling can include:
- Gambling more frequently or for longer than intended.
- Lying about where money goes.
- Declining work or school performance.
- Borrowing money in order to gamble.
- Increasing preoccupation with gambling.
- Distancing or isolating from family or friends.
- Unable to pay bills or cover expenses.
- Chasing losses or returning the next day to win back what was lost.
- Committing/considering committing a crime to finance gambling.
- Making repeated unsuccessful efforts to control or stop gambling.
“While most people won’t experience problems, some will,” said Josh Ercole, Executive Director, Council on Compulsive Gambling of Pennsylvania. “Being aware of warning signs and knowing where to turn for assistance is so important. In Pennsylvania, help is just a call away.”
Help is available across the Commonwealth for individuals or families who may be experiencing problems related to gambling. The CCGP website contains helpful resources including self-help programs and mutual support groups that offer welcoming, supportive interactions and discussions in the context of problem gambling recovery.
“There are more opportunities to gamble now than ever before in the Commonwealth. To provide assistance beyond what already exists for casino gambling, the Board ensures that effective preventive tools are available to those who gamble online in Pennsylvania,” said Liz Lanza, Director of PGCB’s Office of Compulsive and Problem Gambling. “Self-imposed limits are available for all legalized online gambling activities. These tools give individuals the ability to limit the time spent gambling online, as well as the amount of money wagered, deposited, or spent on internet gambling activities.”
The PGCB’s Self-Exclusion Programs allow individuals to request to be voluntarily excluded from legalized gaming activities in Pennsylvania, whether at casinos or online. The Board also offers additional tools to assist those who participate in gambling activities, according to Liz Lanza, Director of the agency’s Office of Compulsive and Problem Gambling.
The Pennsylvania Lottery also offers responsible gambling tools for its online players, which include self-exclusion or cool-off options. Additionally, players can access a short survey to assist them in evaluating whether they need to modify their gambling behavior.
“While most adults can play Pennsylvania Lottery games without issue, we understand that gambling can be problematic for some players,” said Pennsylvania Lottery Executive Director Drew Svitko. “We take great pride in our work to enhance our responsible gambling initiative so that we can continue to provide fun entertainment in a socially responsible way, while generating funds for older residents of our Commonwealth.”
The Pennsylvania Lottery holds multiple certifications for its responsible gambling work, including from the World Lottery Association. The Lottery’s “Please Play Responsibly” message is visible in all aspects of its consumer marketing and advertising; it also appears on items such as game tickets, live televised drawings, media materials, social media, and the Lottery’s website.
Individuals seeking compulsive or problem gambling treatment can call Pennsylvania’s helpline at 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537). This helpline is available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year to connect callers with local resources in their community. A live chat option is also available online or via text message at 1-800-522-4700 for those seeking help who may not be comfortable speaking to a helpline operator.
For more information on problem gambling resources, visit ddap.pa.gov.
