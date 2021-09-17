Proclamation promotes awareness and prevention of suicide

Bradford County recently declared September as Suicide Awareness and Prevention Month in Bradford County and Sept. 10, 2021 as Suicide Awareness and Prevention Day.
During last week’s commissioners meeting, Bradford-Sullivan Mental Health Case Management Supervisor Shannon Cahill read a proclamation that recognized suicide as a leading cause of death in the U.S. with one in four people dying by suicide in Pennsylvania every four hours, “making it the second leading cause of death for ages 15 to 34 and the fourth leading cause of death for ages 35 to 54.” The resolution also encouraged open discussions about stress and mental health that could help remove barriers to care, and encouraged the development of local and statewide suicide prevention efforts.
“Don’t be to ask the questions” like if they are OK, said Cahill.
“They might not answer you honestly, but my gosh, just look at the situation,” Bradford County Commissioner Doug McLinko added, “and get them some help.”
McLinko reflected on a recent conversation he had with a friend about a mutual friend who has been struggling. For those who are seeing someone struggle, he said don’t be afraid to bring up concerns with their friends or families.
“Don’t wait until it’s too late,” he said.
“The biggest fear I find that people have is being able to ask the question: Are you thinking about killing yourself? Are you thinking about hurting yourself?” Cahill said. “It’s not wrong to ask those questions.”
McLinko noted that mental health can especially be fragile given the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
