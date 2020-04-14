TOWANDA BOROUGH — The Central Bradford Progress Authority is asking that local businesses struggling to navigate the myriad of state and federal programs designed to help small businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic reach out for assistance.
Progress Authority officials spoke with The Daily Review about the impact of the pandemic in the area and how they feel businesses can survive.
Executive Director Tony Ventello said that while state programs have opened and closed since the pandemic began, there are still federal dollars, either in the form of short term loans, no interest loans or forgivable payroll loans, out there to be had.
“It’s confusing on what is happening,” Ventello remarked. “We’re trying to inform people and businesses and guide them to the programs that are available to them.”
Ventello and his staff concur that the financial infrastructure of the local and national economy is not set up to disperse these emergency loans, but that shouldn’t stop business from trying to get them. For instance, the CARES Act recently signed into law includes the Payroll Protection Program which, through the Small Business Administration, would guarantee loans to small businesses to pay their payroll but the money would have to come from banks and other lenders. Since banks and other lenders are facilitating the loans they may also limit the amount of lending they can do to possibly protect their share price or any other money saving measure.
“The banks are ultimately responsible for approving the loans,” Ventello said.
Ventello continued to say that if a local small business is struggling they should call their bank. He said it’s very possible that one could qualify for interest only payments or some sort of agreement. The business should also reach out to the Progress Authority for any guidance on the complicated process of applying for and securing the emergency loans.
“If we don’t know an answer we’ll get it,” Ventello concluded.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.