TOWANDA — The Progress Authority and elected officials gathered together at the Bradford County Public Safety Center Monday morning to update the public on a regional broadband expansion project.
Elected officials present included township supervisors, the Bradford County Commissioners, Susquehanna County Commissioners and U.S. Rep. Dan Meuser (R-Pa.-9).
The Progress Authority announced that it has prepared a federal grant for the National Telecommunications and Information Authority (NTIA) Middle Mile program, which finances infrastructure, public safety and many other projects. The project consist of 300 miles of fiber optic infrastructure across Bradford and Susquehanna counties. Fiber optics have a 40-year lifespan, while wireless technology only lasts around five to 10 years.
The grant requests $22 million from NTIA since it has $1 billion set aside for middle mile projects, according to Christopher Brown, the Progress Authority’s vice president of community development. Approval for the grant is expected to be announced in February 2023. The project would continue within a month after the announcement.
Brown discussed how regional internet service providers expressed their reluctancy to build fiber optic lines because it would be too expensive for them.
“[They] said too few people and too many miles of road to make a business model work,” Brown said. “We knew right then and there they won’t do this for us.”
Instead, the Progress Authority partnered with Bradford and Susquehanna counties to create their own middle mile network of fiber optic infrastructure.
“if we could actually build that for them and take care of that cost, that allows them to have the capital to actually bring internet to the rural areas,” Brown explained. “We have been able to do this primarily at a much lower cost than what private industry was able to do it. Frontier would have cost $100,000 per mile. We are easily at $25,000 to $26,000 per mile.”
The project consists of three fiber optic loops. The first one was constructed for Bradford County municipal and public safety facilities like the new 911 center. If acquired, the $22 million funding would help finance and complete the project.
“Everybody realizes the need for what I would call a critical infrastructure today which is broadband connectivity,” said Bradford County Commissioner Daryl Miller. “If we ever learned anything through this whole pandemic, that’s one of the things that have come to light is the lack of accessibility to connectivity and how that hinders our ability to not only from the public safety realm, but also economic development.”
All officials present discussed how the project would improve public safety, healthcare and education in both counties.
“Although we are separated by county line, our issues are the same with broadband coverage and trying to have the internet services we need for rural Pennsylvania,” said Susquehanna County Commissioner Alan Hall.
As a congressmen, Meuser stated that he will work from the federal level to secure funding for broadband expansion in the Northern Tier. He said that the four pillars of his congressional office are constituent services, legislation, communications and project management, which includes the broadband project.
“Rural broadband has been a point of discussion ever since I got into the idea of serving in any sort of elected or political office,” Meuser said. “From an agricultural standpoint, you can’t go to a farm without bringing up how everything is tied to the demands for broadband and all of the other electric functions that are necessary to run equipment.”
Bradford County Public Safety Director Matt Williams stated that the idea for the project started years ago when his agency looked at data from a comprehensive plan and online survey.
“What we found in almost every setting was our lack of reliable internet connectivity severely impacted almost every facet [in the county],” Williams said. “That included everything from our healthcare institutions, education, public and private businesses and farming communities.”
He stated that the COVID-19 pandemic highlighted this problem when residents had trouble accessing the internet. The time to update connectivity is needed since current systems are susceptible to bad weather as well.
“Bradford County along with the rural places relies primarily on microwave radio systems to provide connections to our field units while they are out there doing emergencies,” he said. “While they are reliable, they can be brought down by anything like wind storm, lightning strike our heavy snowfall, which severely limits their ability to respond to emergencies.”
To combat these issues, dark fiber connections have been applied to new 911 radio towers. Williams is hopefully that the continuing project can help local residents.
“This project is important in all aspects,” he said. “Improving the quality of life for our citizens in general, but also move us forward into the 21st century and makes us more competitive regionally and across the state.”
