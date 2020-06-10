The Endless Mountains Heritage Region has released the list of this year’s recipients of Partnership/Mini-Grants.
They will share nearly $60,000 to fund a wide variety of projects, including enhancements to historic sites, trails and boating access points and the development of interpretive signage at heritage venues. All grants require a 50/50 match.
“The EMHR is incredibly proud and excited to continue offering our Partnership Grants program, particularly in these challenging times when any entity could use a helping hand,” said EMHR Executive Director Cain Chamberlin. Twenty applications from organizations in Bradford, Susquehanna and Wyoming counties totaled more than twice what was available. “It was an incredibly competitive grant process with so many great applications. We wish we could fund them all.”
In Bradford County, the big winner was the Troy Sale Barn, where $10,000 will go toward the construction of an outdoor veranda for guests at functions there to congregate. The Bradford County Regional Arts Council was awarded $1,250 for the continuance of its Young Explorers program. French Azilum, Inc. will put $992 in funding toward improvements at the boat launch on the Susquehanna River for the benefit of paddlers and future riverside activities. And the Sayre Historical Society successfully petitioned for $500 to electrify the iconic caboose that is part of the museum and former rail yard there.
Susquehanna County winners included the boroughs of Susquehanna Depot and Lanesboro, where a special purpose study will be conducted to connect the municipalities via the D&H Rail Trail. The Rail Trail Council of NEPA was awarded $9,000 for trail repairs and improvements along the Endless Mountains Trail. The Dennis Farm will receive $4,500 for repairs and improvements of the Prince Perkins Archaeological Site. And $3,000 is earmarked for the Brooklyn Historical Society for the development of a small parking area and signage at the Martins Creek (Kingsley Bridge) Scenic Overlook.
In Wyoming County, the Nicholson Heritage Museum’s application for $8,500 was approved for ongoing renovations of former railroad station there for publicly-accessible exhibits. The Wyoming County Cultural Center will receive $6,500 to fund phase three of the mural project on the exterior of the Dietrich Theater in downtown Tunkhannock. And Keystone College secured a $5,000 mini-grant for additional wayfinding and interpretive signage along the network of trails there.
“We look forward to working with these organizations and seeing their projects come to fruition,” Chamberlin stated. “Collectively, they will help improve and connect people to our region’s abundant land and water trails, scenic overlooks, and historic and cultural sites. Chamberlin noted that there were no applications from Sullivan County this year, but is hopeful to include projects there in the 2021 program.
The EMHR’s Partnership/Mini-Grants program is made possible through funding from the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources. To learn more about the Endless Mountains Heritage Region, interested readers may log on to www.emheritage.org, follow the organization on Facebook, or call (570) 265-1528.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.