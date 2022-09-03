According to ProLiteracy, a national volunteer literacy organization headquartered in Syracuse, more than 36 million adults in the United States cannot read, write, or do basic math above a third grade level.
For years, the Bradford-Wyoming Co. Literacy Program has been the leading organization in the area working to change that statistic. They are hosting their annual Recognition Banquet on Wednesday, Sep. 14.
The banquet will host two former Literacy Program students as guest speakers. Pauline Tao ins one speaker and is originally from Taiwan, and was tutored in English as a Second Language and eventually began taking college classes at Lackawanna College. She just graduated this past June with a Bachelor’s degree. The other speaker is Nargiza Ismailova, who is originally from Uzbekistan. She was also tutored in English as a Second Language and has gone on to obtain her LPN degree.
The Bradford-Wyoming Co. Literacy Program was established in 1980 as a special project of the Bradford County Library. It’s mission is to train volunteer tutors and provide free and confidential “one to one” tutoring in basic reading, math, writing, and English as a Second Language. Now the Program is a member agency of the Bradford County United Way, and has its own location at 200 Main Street, Suite 5 in Towanda as it serves Bradford and Wyoming Counties as an affiliate of ProLiteracy.
For those wishing to attend the Recognition Banquet, reservations are required. Those wishing to attend should call the Literacy Program office at (570)-297-3375 or email bwcliteracy@bradfordco.org. The banquet will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church at 908 South Main Street, Towanda and will begin with a social time from 6:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Deadline for reservations is Sep. 7.
