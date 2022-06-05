The Athens Area High School recently crowned its prom royalty. In the group picture, from left, are senior court members Layla Henry, Ryan Thompson, Ruby Kinsman, Queen Caydence Macik, King Karter Rude, Taylor Walker, Darel Smith, Macie Coyle, and Jason Gao. Junior Princess Karlee Bartlow and Prince Joe Blood are also pictured. Not pictured are junior court members Evan Adams, Bradley Bouck, Ethan Denlinger, Cody Gumear, Macaria Benjamin, Cassie Friend, Annetta Herr, and Taegan Williams.