Applications for Pennsylvania’s Property Tax/Rent Rebate program for the 2021 tax year are now available at state Rep. Tina Pickett’s (R-110) offices in Towanda and Sayre.
The program is for the 2021 tax year and can provide rebates of up to $650, according to an announcement from Pickett’s office. The program benefits those who are 65 years old or older, widows and widowers 50 years old or older, and those with disabilities 18 years old or older.
Income eligibility – excluding 50% of Social Security, Supplemental Security Income and Railroad Retirement Tier 1 benefits – are as follows:
$0 to $8,000 for a maximum $650 rebate;
$8,001 to $15,0000 for a maximum $500 rebate;
$15,001 to $18,000 for a maximum $300 rebate;
$18,001 to $35,000 for a maximum $250 rebate.
Pickett said people can get copies of the forms and free help to fill them out at her offices.
Those applying should be ready to provide income, property tax or rental information. The Towanda office at 320 Main St. accepts walk-ins. However, those wishing to stop in the Sayre office at 106 W. Packer Ave are asked to make an appointment by calling (570) 888-9011.
Additional information about the program and downloadable forms is available at www.RepPickett.com.
