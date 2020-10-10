TOWANDA BOROUGH – The Towanda Borough Council raised the floor on the range of uniform construction codes fines that could be assessed earlier this week as part of an overall effort to crackdown on property owners in violation.
Previously, the range of fines that could be assessed through the Magisterial District Court were from $0 to $1,000. Monday’s update to the ordinance will start these fines at $200.
The borough also adjusted the definition of family as it relates to those who are unrelated by blood or marriage living together. Instead of a group of no more than five people, the borough updated the ordinance to no more than three people.
“These are all steps in the right direction,” council President Mark Christini said.
This action coincidentally came during a meeting that began with a group of residents highlighting the “deplorable condition” of an apartment building at 333 Packer Ave., which included health concerns from trash piling up at that property, traffic going in and out of the building throughout the night, and fears it could decrease neighboring property values.
Councilman Paul Sweitzer said the borough has been dealing with similar issues at different properties over the years. And although they can set the range of fines, they have no control once the case enters the magistrate’s courtroom.
“He (a magistrate) can then say, ‘Pay me $1 a month for five years,’” Sweitzer said, basing his scenario on the minimum $200 fine. “We have no way of combatting that. So, as long as they are paying their $1 a month, we can’t do anything.”
“I can assure you that everyone sitting at this table feels your pain, understands you, and hears what you are saying,” said council Vice-President Rex Klinger. “ … We do what we can within the law.”
