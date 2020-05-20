Proposed AASD budget goes before public with 1/2 mill tax increase

ATHENS — New Athens Area School District Business Manager Brendon Hitchcock’s first budget presentation Tuesday was a proposal that initally didn’t include a property tax increase, although he warned that one could be implemented before final budget approval in June, pending school board discussion.
It wasn’t long after his presentation ended that the school board voted the proposal through with a 1/2 mill increase, along with a directive for Hitchcock and Superintendent Craig Stage to take another look at the budget for additional savings.
A mill in the district is equal to $255,000.
The budget proposal carried a $1.875 deficit, which board members felt was too high. And given the fact that district taxpayers hadn’t been handed down a property tax increase since the 2018-2019 school year, board members felt the move would help offset any more drastic increases that might be needed in the future given the uncertain long-term impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’re going to go through a tough period over the next several years,” school board President John Johnson said. “I think that everyone understands that with this coronavirus, we have not felt a whole lot of the impact yet. We need to be very careful. That 1.8 (million) is too big of a number to be hanging out there.”
School board member Charles Frisbie said usually during this time in the budgeting process, the district carries a deficit between $600,000 and $800,000.
“Even if we get the extra money from the state, 1.3 (million) is still large,” said Frisbie.
That extra money is the $495,000 expected in CARES Act stimulus funding, although Hitchcock didn’t budget it in revenues due to the uncertainty surrounding how the state will allocate those funds at this time.
“The state may chose to use that just to level fund the basic ed funding, so at this time we don’t know if that will truly be new or additional revenue to the school district,” he explained.
Overall, federal and state funding is expected to hold steady aside from dips in state subsidies for transportation due to less spending with the school closures and debt service due to the roughly $500,000 in savings from bond refinancing.
Total revenues are expected at $38.7 million, which equals around $750,000 less than the current budget’s revenues.
Expenditures are expected to increase $250,000 compared to those budgeted for the current school year. Hitchcock highlighted the $592,000 increase in salaries and benefit, although officials were able to reduce other expenses by $340,000.
He also noted that the budget currently doesn’t include any reductions in programs or staffing, and anticipates the next school year to move forward as normal.
For the current school year, Hitchcock said the district projected a $900,000 deficit, but expects that to be less with around $300,000 in savings due to the March school closures due to COVID-19. The district is also anticipating a total of nearly $10.5 million in total fund balance by June 30.
Acknowledging the position previous board members and administrators had put the district in, Hitchcock believed the district was in a good position to weather any economic challenges ahead.
Copies of the proposed final budget will be available at the district office and on the district’s website, with a final budget vote to take place Thursday, June 18.
