The restoration of the former Camptown Elementary School received a $14,216 boost from the Department of Community and Economic Development Act 13 Greenways, Recreation, and Trails program.
According to announcements from the offices of state Sen. Gene Yaw (R-23) and state Rep. Tina Pickett (R-110) released Tuesday, the money will go toward the development of a Master Site Development Plan for the 10.7 acre parcel in Wyalusing Township that will provide cost estimates for future development, realistic phasing options, and potential funding sources. Officials hope to eventually turn the property into a community park.
“The Greenways, Trails and Recreation Program funds projects that develop, rehabilitate and improve public parks, recreation areas, greenways, trails and river conservation,” Yaw noted. “Projects require a 15% local cash match, so it really takes a team effort to see a project like this come to fruition. It’s my hope that the entire community will benefit from the plan.”
The grant program is supported by the Marcellus Legacy Fund and funding was approved by the Commonwealth Financing Authority.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.