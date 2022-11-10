Proposed inclusion policy draws rancor at Troy

TROY — More seats were needed at the gym of W.R. Croman Elementary School. Eventually, community members chose to stand in the back as a packed crowd came out to attend the Troy School Board work session Tuesday.
Close to one-hundred people had packed Croman, and they appeared to be there to address a proposed policy on that nights agenda, regarding nondiscrimination toward transgender and gender expansive students.
Speakers came with typed speeches and were each given three minutes to express their views, with many coming down against certain parts of, and often the entirety of, the proposed policy.
Some parents and community members expressed opposition to the policy of allowing transgender students to participate in physical education, intramural, and interscholastic athletics with their chosen gender.
Several parents cited a case in North Carolina where a volleyball player was struck forcefully in the face during a volleyball match after a transgender student on the other team spiked the ball.
Several others expressed concern that some students would use the access to a restroom to harass or assault other students, citing a case of assault in Virginia, such as Tammy Stors.
“Seriously armed guards or locking doors, what are you going to do to keep kids safe?” she asked the board.
District parent Blake Barth also professed that allowing trans students to use their preferred bathrooms would make cisgender students feel unsafe.
“The policy excludes my sons and daughters their right to feel safe in a bathroom and secure in the privacy of a facility that contains only those of the same biological sex,” Barth alleged. Barth insisted he was not suggesting trans students themselves are a threat, but the policy “opens the door for things not in the best interest of my kids.”
Barth was echoed by others, who contended that enacting the anti-discrimination policy would be discriminatory toward cisgender students.
Travis Spalding asked the board “Why here? Why now? We’ve got fourteen-hundred kids in the school district and this policy is for half a percent of them?”
While many brought specific concerns regarding aspects of the policy, numerous speakers in the crowd took issue with the legitimacy of transgenderism itself.
Troy alumn Dave Gary Earl addressed the board asking, “I was raised that a male is a male and a female is a female based on their chromosomes. Was I taught the wrong science? Or has the position changed due to secular social progressive influence?”
His position was echoed by resident Kelly King.
“I have the utmost compassion for everyone’s feelings. But feelings don’t change the facts. You use the bathroom corresponding to your genitals,” King insisted.
This was preceded by testimony from Troy Senior Elizabeth Sens, who identifies as transgender.
“I do not feel comfortable in the bathroom of the gender I was assigned at birth. I wouldn’t feel safe in the bathroom these people would have me go into. I feel I could be assaulted simply for standing at the sink. I feel every day I am under attack,” Sens alleged.
Sens would go on to note that many parents expressed worry over bullying that could occur as a result of the new policy but “You don’t know what goes on with your own kids.” Sens ended saying the policy would offer transgender students a minimum of respect, and that parents in the district should teach their children to respect others.
The salvos continued to fall, with a few attendants speaking out in favor of the policy, and close to forty speakers vocalizing opposition. Several residents expressed anger at the idea of the policy, and there were regular demands that the person who put the policy on the agenda identify themselves.
After public discussion, board members addressed the crowd. Chrissy Stanton said she sympathized with the gathered crowd, and wanted them to know she would speak for them.
Board member Sarah Murray echoed her sympathy, but noted that parents threatening to pull their children from school and refuse to pay taxes, a threat mentioned several times throughout the night, was not a constructive mode of dialogue.
Dan Martin, also a board member, said he disagreed strongly with some aspects of the policy, but the issues it tries to address need to be fixed.
“I agree with most of your input. Some of it I didn’t agree with,” Martin explained, equating the issue with his daughter’s struggles growing up with autism, “In my opinion the whole problem here is acceptance. As human beings we don’t accept change.
“You as parents need to teach your kids not to bully. And you need to teach your kids how to accept people who are different. You need to be kind. Accept people for who they are, what they are, and who they want to be. And move on.”
Solicitor Cassi Blaney explained that the policy was up merely for discussion at the meeting, and would come up for a “first reading” vote at the next meeting. The first reading would simply open a period of time for input and changes to the policy. Any changes would send it back to the policy committee to begin the process over again. Blaney explained that the policy is merely keeping in line with federal court decisions which determined that protection from discrimination includes protection for peoples gender identity.
