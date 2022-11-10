Proposed inclusion policy draws rancor at Troy

Troy alumni and residents packed the gymnasium at W.R. Croman to discuss the Troy School District’s proposed policy promoting inclusion and acceptance of transgender students in the school.

 Review Photo/Matt Jennings

TROY — More seats were needed at the gym of W.R. Croman Elementary School. Eventually, community members chose to stand in the back as a packed crowd came out to attend the Troy School Board work session Tuesday.

Close to one-hundred people had packed Croman, and they appeared to be there to address a proposed policy on that nights agenda, regarding nondiscrimination toward transgender and gender expansive students.

Connect with Matt: mrjennings@thedailyreview.com; (570) 265-2151 ext. 1652.