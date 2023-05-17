Proposed Pa. budget nearly quadruples funding for local government cooperation

A 266% funding increase for Pennsylvania’s Municipal Assistance Program could help local governments spend tax dollars more efficiently while providing public services collectively.

 For Spotlight PA/Matt Smith/
This story was produced by the State College regional bureau of Spotlight PA, an independent, nonpartisan newsroom dedicated to investigative and public-service journalism for Pennsylvania. Sign up for our regional newsletter, Talk of the Town.

A state program that incentivizes local governments in Pennsylvania to work together to provide public services would see its funding nearly quadrupled under a proposal from Gov. Josh Shapiro.

