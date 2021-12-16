TOWANDA BOROUGH — The Towanda Borough Council will soon make a decision on its proposed budget with no tax increases.
A meeting to approve next year’s budget will be held on Dec. 29 at 5:30 p.m. in the Towanda Municipal Building’s council chambers and the public is invited to make comments.
“We are keeping the millage rates the same and there will be no tax increase,” said Borough Manager Lauren Egleston.
The borough received $147,000 in CARES Act funds this year and expects to see additional funding next year, which will be used to take care of stormwater drainage as a response to this year’s flooding.
There is about $500,000 budgeted for street pavings that will include work on Mulberry Street and 5th Street and the council hopes to fund improvements to their building’s facade.
“One of the things that I like to notice is the fund balance and at the end of next year, the projected fund balance will be $680,000 and that is healthy,” said Council President Mark Christini at the Dec. 6 council meeting.
He congratulated borough employees for their work on the budget so far and said that the council is confident that a tax increase won’t be needed.
