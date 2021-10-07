TROY TOWNSHIP — People interested in seeing a big display of American patriotism this fall can venture to Providence Acres at 460 Pisgah State Park Road in Troy Township.
A 22 feet long and 15 feet high hay bale painted like an American flag can be seen on the farm operated by Henry and Dorothy Abma.
“People have come as far as southern Pennsylvania to see our displays and local school children like to see them too,” said Henry.
The idea for it came from their son Shawn, who lives in Gettysburg and visited them on Saturday when he and Henry created the project together.
Henry hopes it sparks feelings of patriotism and pride in those who see it, especially during hard times that the country faces like the COVID-19 pandemic.
Shawn put the hay bales up and Henry used a bucket loader to help stack them, then 12 cans of spray paint were used to make the red, white and blue colors to replicate the U.S.A. flag, according to Dorothy.
Henry and Dorothy have operated the farm for 40 years and have created 25 years of hay bale displays for the fall season that have featured Humpty Dumpty on a wall, Pokemon characters, Paul Bunyan and Babe the Blue Ox and a hay bale of Spider-Man that was three stories high.
“One year we made the Minions and there were so many visitors,” said Dorothy. “I had people calling us to see if it was still up because they wanted to bring their grandkids to see it.”
She said that the display will stay up until winter and then Henry will put out round bales with Merry Christmas and Happy New Year written on them.
“We also create a snowman out of one round bale with a tire and a five gallon black bucket for the hat,” said Dorothy.
After noticing a lot of visitors to see the hay bales already, Dorothy says the American flag display will become a new tradition.
“I think we’ll be doing it every year now,” said Dorothy. “We do it for the public and we are more than happy to keep it going.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.