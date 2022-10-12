TROY TOWNSHIP — A Troy area farm is continuing its yearly tradition of presenting artistically crafted hay bale displays for the public to see this fall.
Providence Acres has a new patriotic-themed hay bale attraction set up on the grounds of its farm at 460 Pisgah State Park Road.
The display consists of seven hay bales with four more stacked on top of them. The top four are spray painted blue with a white star on each one. The bottom seven hay bales are all spray painted red, white and blue in a tricolor design with the word America written across them. Specifically, there is one letter of the word written on each of the seven bales. There is also 14 tractors in front of the display with a U.S. flag atop every other one.
Owned and operated by Henry and Dorothy Abma, Providence Acres has been a staple of the Troy area community since 1981.
The Abma’s son, Shawn lives in Gettysburg and he makes many visits to his parents’ farm, especially to help bundle hay in the summer. Henry stated that all the credit goes to Shawn who put on the display and spray painted its design. The tractors were placed on Oct. 1, while the hay bale attraction was completed on Saturday, Oct. 8. The new display will stay up until around Thanksgiving.
Henry described how veterans visited last year to see the previous hay bale display designed as the U.S. flag. He stated that they appreciated the display and he thanked them for their service.
“I love my country and I just want people to know it,” he said. “It means a lot that people appreciate [the hay bale display].”
The couple and their family members have created the displays for roughly 30 years, according to Dorothy. Some years didn’t feature any decorations due to bad weather or to things like the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.
The public continues to be fascinated by the farm’s yearly tradition to this day, she stated. People as far as Sinking Spring in Berks County come to see what the Abmas create. One couple from that borough has visited since 1998.
In past years, the hay bales were made to look like popular characters such as Spider-Man, Humpty Dumpty, and Paul Bunyan and Babe the Blue Ox. One display designed as the Minions was a big hit years ago, Dorothy expressed.
“It’s nice to do and we certainly hope to do it next year,” she stated.
