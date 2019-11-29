Providing Thanksgiving to those in need

TOWANDA — For 19 years the First Presbyterian Church in Towanda has hosted a free Thanksgiving meal for those in need and those who wanted a place to commune with others.
According to Pastor Rachel Stahle, this year’s event drew a large crowd, even in just the opening minutes.
“We just love it when people come and take advantage,” stated Stahle. “We have volunteers from multiple churches and some boy scouts. We want to thank Hurley’s who gave us an outstanding price on the turkeys, but we have also had donations of food from our congregation and the community. It’s all volunteers and donations, we are very grateful.”
The event has provided a place to eat for those who can’t have a Thanksgiving meal with anyone else, according to Stahle.
“Some people just don’t have anybody to eat with,” she said. “Sometimes people don’t want to cook for one person so we have them come. We had somebody call who ran out of propane and can’t have it filled until next week. It’s awesome that we can help out, we have take-outs to for those who can’t stay. We just love to have people come and in our building and feel Christ’s love and have a good time.”
Despite all the work that goes into making the meal, Stahle feels that the event is worth it all.
“It is a lot of fun — it is a lot of work, but it is all good stuff. We sometimes have more volunteers than we know what to do with, which is an excellent problem to have. Our whole congregation is involved and people from other churches are here also. It is just neat how the body of Christ works and everyone pitches in.”
