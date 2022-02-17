Pruyne resigns as North Towanda Township Secretary

NORTH TOWANDA TOWNSHIP – The Tuesday meeting of the North Towanda Township was marked with a twinge of sadness, as Secretary/Treasurer Laurie Pruyne handed in her resignation letter.
Supervisor Gerald Sheets informed the board that Pruyne “is moving on to bigger and better things.” Addressing Pruyne, “As much as I hate to see you go, I understand.”
Pruyne’s resignation letter indicated that she would work modified hours and would not fully leave the township until a replacement was found and fully trained in the day-to-day operations of the position.
“I’m not going to leave that person untrained,” she said. “I won’t leave until they can handle daily through monthly tasks independently. And I will also always be available for the things that you only see come up once a quarter or once a year to help advise the person.”
When asked, Pruyne stated she had received an “unexpected opportunity” that she couldn’t pass up.
The supervisors voted with unanimous regret to accept Pruyne’s resignation and will be advertising in the coming days for anyone interested in filling the position.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.