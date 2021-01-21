WYALUSING – A planned upgrade to the Wyalusing High School Library that would also implement a STEM laboratory received a $10,000 contribution from PS Bank this month to help with the required technology purchases.
Although the upgrade is still being coordinated, Superintendent Jason Bottiglieri said the district plans to use the money to help students as soon as possible, even before the project begins, with the perspective that the purchases will ultimately be incorporated into the new library.
However, he said the COVID-19 pandemic has created a delay when it comes to technology purchases, which come from a variety of sources including overseas.
“We hope to order soon, but we have no idea when it will come in,” said Bottiglieri.
“We’re not just struggling with hardware components, but there are parts that we need to repair Chromebooks,” added Curriculum Coordinator and Director of Instructional Technology Deana Patson. “It’s been a ripple effect.”
The library/STEM lab was first unveiled just before the COVID-19 pandemic hit in March 2020, with a plan drawn up by Hunt Engineers, Architects and Land Surveyors that was funded by the Wyalusing Area Education Foundation. The plan included new tools for learning such as a digital media space, supplemental learning spaces, collaborative areas, and the STEM lab. There were also plans for new paint and wall finishes, new flooring and ceiling grid, and LED lighting.
Now, the process is moving forward once again, as announced during last week’s school board meeting.
“With the pandemic, we had to do what we could do,” said Wyalusing School Board member Doug Eberlin, who also serves on the education foundation board, “but we’re very happy to start to get it back around.”
School board member and foundation board member Richard Robinson said what initially inspired to the foundation to lend its support was a presentation by two students.
“They really did an outstanding job and lit a fuse under a lot of people,” he said.
In addition to the PS Bank donation, Bottiglieri said the foundation received another large donation from a local business that was not named.
“And more on the horizon,” he added. “So, don’t be surprised if I look for your guidance and support in potentially bringing some type of official action during the February board meeting. It’s my understanding, working with the ed foundation and some of those folks and potential donors, they are looking for the board to make a commitment to the project so we can continue soliciting donations and, in effect, not have to use much, if any, district dollars toward the project.”
Bottiglieri planned a presentation about the project at this month’s Buildings and Grounds Committee meeting.
Before approving the donation, district officials expressed their gratitude to PS Bank for the donation.
“It was very generous of PS Bank,” said school board member Gene Ann Woodruff, while also recognizing the bank’s $5,000 donation toward the district’s dual enrollment program.
“We appreciate the donation,” Bottiglieri said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.