WYALUSING — A local school district received a big donation from a regional bank to fund the next phase of a renovation project.
On Thursday, PS Bank donated $50,000 to the Next Generation Learning Library within Wyalusing Valley Junior/Senior High School.
The donation will go towards completing the final part of the library’s three-phase renovation project, according to Wyalusing Superintendent Jason Bottiglieri. The project’s first phase began last year, while students got to access the new library this year. For many years, educators brainstormed ideas on how to get students more engaged with educational content. The district ultimately decided that a new state-of-the-art library was needed. Teacher and student feedback was also part of the process.
“Taking an antiquated space with a redesign provides students with a collaborative space to design, think critically, and problem solve outside the walls of a traditional classroom,” Bottiglieri said. “We have also integrated numerous instructional tools and resources that support our progression with STEM education.”
He thanked PS Bank for its continued support and for being a valuable partner in the school’s various projects and programs.
“They support our academic programs, participate in our Career Advisory Council, and serve as a resource on various business operations of the district.,” he said. “Phase 1 and 2 were also supported significantly by area businesses and private donors with supportive efforts from the Wyalusing Area Education Foundation.”
He stated that the new and advanced library gives students a place to learn in a variety of creative ways. The school district is focused on getting students ready for their future goals to enter college, work in area businesses or join the military. He added that the school hopes to “produce critical thinkers, problem solvers, and entrepreneurs.”
“The Next Generation Learning Library is just one example of our progressive approach to 21st century learning. Students have loved learning and exploring in the new space,” Bottiglieri said. “The financial support from our committed business partners and private donors has been heartwarming and encouraging. The community sees their investment being put to good use.”
During the donation ceremony, the school’s ninth grade students displayed T-shirts they made through a project at the library.
“We’re so proud of them,” said ninth grade English teacher Katie Fisher. “It was nice to see them go through the entire process and realize how much work goes into just one shirt.”
Fisher teamed up with school librarian, Deana Patson for a project that combined literacy, art and technology. Students read “To Kill A Mockingbird” and used the library facility to create T-shirt designs that related to the book. The students spent two days learning to use Silhouette Studio software, which creates T-shirt designs, according to Patson. They completed designs that related to the book and placed it onto the T-shirts with heat press machine. Patson taught the software, while Fisher organized the project.
Patson stated that PS Bank was instrumental in providing a previous donation that allowed the library to acquire One Button Studio, a video recording technology. It allows students to press one button and make book reviews or short videos for class assignments.
“We’re grateful for the community support we had for this project,” Patson expressed about the renovated library. “It’s going to benefit students in grades 7 to 12.”
