HARRISBURG – Warning that staffing shortages are at crisis levels in Pennsylvania’s public schools, PSEA President Rich Askey recently called on the Legislature to increase starting salaries for educators and support professionals and to adopt policies that remove barriers to entering education professions.

Testifying at a hearing of the Pennsylvania Senate Education Committee, Askey spoke in support of solutions that respect and value the important role educators and support professionals play in the lives of the state’s 1.7 million public school students.