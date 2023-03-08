HARRISBURG — Responding to Gov. Josh Shapiro’s state budget address, PSEA President Rich Askey called the education funding components of his spending proposal an example of the governor’s strong support for public education.

“As a candidate, Josh Shapiro promised to make public education a priority. Now, Gov. Shapiro is clearly focused on delivering on those promises,” Askey said. “The governor’s budget proposal puts public education at the very top of his priority list. Public school students, parents, educators, and support professionals need his support to address the challenges they face. His budget plan shows that they have it.”