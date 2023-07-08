MANSFIELD — Commonwealth University-Mansfield recently received $20,000 in donations from Pennsylvania State Employees Credit Union (PSECU). $15,000 will go toward scholarships and $5,000 will go toward general campus needs.
PSECU has a Financial Education Center on the Mansfield campus which assists members with their financial needs and provides financial literacy information. PSECU additionally provides sponsorships to various organizations.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.