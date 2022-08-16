Pennsylvania State Police recently conducted Operation Nighthawk, an initiative designed to take impaired drivers off of the road.
Statewide Operation Nighthawk resulted in the arrests of 492 individuals on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol or controlled substances. Another 279 other criminal arrests, 2,219 citations, and 4,051 warnings were also executed during the two days of the operation.
Locally in Troop P, state police executed 17 DUI arrests, eight other criminal arrests, 100 citations, and 132 warnings. Troop P consists of Wyoming, Bradford, and Sullivan counties, as well as parts of Luzerne County.
This year is the 20th anniversary of the statewide campaign.
“Over the past 20 years, Operation Nighthawk has been extremely successful at getting impaired drivers off the roads,” said Pennsylvania State Police commissioner Col. Robert Evanchick in a press release. “We are grateful to our municipal and regional police partners who share our zero-tolerance approach to this serious crime.”
According to state police, Operation Nighthawk see municipal and regional police agencies team up with state police troopers. More than 400 troopers and 200 municipal police officers were involved in this year’s operation.
This year’s campaign took place at one location within each troop, excluding the turnpike stations. The first campaign took place in 2002 at Troop P, Wyoming, and has since received national accolades and served as a model for similar programs in other states.
