PSP bolster Heritage Affairs Section with mission to strengthen community relations and prevent hate crime

Pennsylvania State Police have taken action to expand the Heritage Affairs Section of the department in effort to “strengthen ties to the community” and “prevent and investigate hate crimes.”
According to a press release made public earlier this week, Pennsylvania State Police Commissioner Colonel Robert Evanchick has assigned four full-time Heritage Affairs Liaison Officers to the Keystone State’s law enforcement.
The Heritage Affairs Section of the Pennsylvania State Police strives to “build relationships with historically underserved communities throughout the commonwealth and to work with local law enforcement agencies to prevent and investigate hate and bias-related crimes” as well as leading the department’s training on “implicit bias awareness and de-escalation techniques.”
The four additional officers chosen to serve the Heritage Affairs Sectio will aid in creating important connections with not only local law enforcement across Pennsylvania but also the communities they are part of.
“Establishing lines of communication to facilitate meaningful collaboration with local leaders is an important part of community policing, which is why we have dedicated additional resources to the Heritage Affairs Section,” the press release quoted Colonel Evanchick stating. “Troopers were hand-picked to fill these roles. Their backgrounds reflect the diversity of Pennsylvania, and they will continue to be at the forefront of the department’s efforts to make meaningful connections within the communities we serve.”
“We hope the varied backgrounds and experiences of the (Heritage Affairs Liaison Officers) team will help us connect with historically underserved communities in an authentic and productive way,” said Section Commander Lieutenant William Slaton, who leads the Heritage Affairs Liaison Officers team. “In addition to proactive community outreach, the Heritage Affairs Section continues to work closely with local police departments to prevent and investigate hate crimes, as well as respond to incidents of civil unrest or community tension.”
More information about the Pennsylvania State Police Heritage Affairs Section can be found at psp.pa.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.