Pennsylvania State Police in Gibson have now put a face to human remains that were discovered on Jan. 12, 2017 in Choconut Township, Susquehanna County. Police constructed this model face from the remains, and are now hoping someone can help identify who they belong to. Anyone with information is asked to contact the state police barracks in Gibson at (570) 465-3154 and reference incident number PA2017-35713.
