Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a scam that left an elderly Smithfield Township woman out of $200.
According to police, the victim’s computer was locked by an unknown source. While trying to unlock it by calling the number that appeared on the screen, she was told to make payment by purchasing Google Play cards.
“The public is advised that any legitimate company or service will never ask their consumers to purchase gift cards in exchange for a payment of service,” police said in a news release.
