The Pennsylvania State Police Gibson Barracks is asking the public for their assistance in locating Sherrilyn Bell, who lives at 3038 Dougherty Road, Meshoppen. Bell was last seen at her residence on Nov. 24, 2021, Thanksgiving Eve, and has not been heard from since. State police describe Bell as a white female, 5’4” tall with hazel eyes and straight gray hair. If anyone has seen her or knows her whereabouts, please contact the Gibson Barracks at (570) 465-3154.
PSP looking for assistance locating Meshoppen woman
