PSP starting to hand out COVID-19 safety information

Those who are pulled over by Pennsylvania State Police troopers will be receiving something in addition to a ticket or warning – the latest COVID-19 health and safety information from the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
Pennsylvania State Police Commissioner Col. Robert Evanchick announced the initiative Wednesday, which is starting this week.
“As some of the most visible employees of the commonwealth, the PSP has worked closely with the DOH throughout the pandemic to keep the public informed on the evolving COVID-19 mitigation efforts,” said Evanchick. “This is an extension of those educational efforts. Troopers will not proactively stop a vehicle to investigate quarantining and testing compliance, although enforcement is possible on a case-by-case basis.”
Information being distributed includes testing, quarantine, and masking requirements, and flyers will be able to be printed from within patrol vehicles via their mobile office system, according to Evanchick. Both troopers and carrier enforcement officers will be tasked with distributing this information during traffic stops, commercial vehicle inspections, crash investigations, responses to disabled vehicles, and other traffic-related responses in the line of duty. Evanchick noted that state police had 966,000 contacts with the public related to traffic in 2019.
“We are all safer at home. But if travel is necessary, you can help prevent the spread of COVID-19 by following guidance issued by the Department of Health,” said Evanchick. “And we can each do our part to keep ourselves, our families, and fellow travelers safer on the road by buckling up, slowing down, and never driving while impaired or distracted.”
