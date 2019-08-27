Gov. Tom Wolf’s office is now accepting public comments as it moves forward with updating Pennsylvania’s charter school law, which the governor calls “flawed and outdated.”
In an announcement made Monday, Wolf said, “Pennsylvania’s charter school law is one of the worst in the country and is failing students, teachers, school districts and taxpayers. We cannot wait any longer to take action. Improving transparency and holding underperforming charter and cyber charter schools accountable will level the playing field with school districts and help to control costs for taxpayers.”
Wolf first announced executive action to update Pennsylvania’s charter school law two weeks ago, and has directed the Department of Education to develop new regulations.
Among priorities, the reforms will create the same transparency standards for charter schools and their for-profit management companies as are in place for public schools, including with admissions to prevent discrimination and cost documentation to keep districts and taxpayers from being overcharged. The reforms also call for school districts to be able to limit student enrollment to charters that don’t provide an equal level of education, and to require public contract bidding and regular financial audits.
Legislative action is also being called for that would make charter school management companies answerable to the Right to Know Act, and to hold low performing charter schools accountable.
“There are good charter schools in Pennsylvania, but we must do more to hold underperforming charter schools — especially cyber charter schools — accountable to students, parents and taxpayers,” said Wolf.
Comments can be submitted to the Office of the Secretary, 333 Market St., 10th floor, Harrisburg, PA 17126.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.