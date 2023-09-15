TOWANDA — The Bradford County Commissioners agreed to form an advisory committee during their Thursday meeting that featured multiple residents expressing their thoughts on the Bradford County Library’s fate. The meeting was held inside the Bradford County Public Safety Center.

The committee would be composed of “groups related to the current and future possible uses of the library facility,” according to Commissioner Daryl Miller. The committee will collect information that will be used to eventually determine the building’s use. Miller insists that the library isn’t closing and there has been no formal decision.

