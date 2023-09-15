TOWANDA — The Bradford County Commissioners agreed to form an advisory committee during their Thursday meeting that featured multiple residents expressing their thoughts on the Bradford County Library’s fate. The meeting was held inside the Bradford County Public Safety Center.
The committee would be composed of “groups related to the current and future possible uses of the library facility,” according to Commissioner Daryl Miller. The committee will collect information that will be used to eventually determine the building’s use. Miller insists that the library isn’t closing and there has been no formal decision.
“We’re going to be listening to the recommendations that will be created using members of the communities, especially the communities that are immediately invested,” Miller said. ”They will all have a say in what the future may or may not be for this library and I will tell you it is an open ended discussion.”
Anyone wishing to become a member of the committee can submit their name to the commissioners’ office inside the county courthouse at 301 Main Street in Towanda or call (570) 265-1727.
In recent weeks, the county commissioners have proposed either closing the library or repurposing it due to budget concerns. The county’s budget for the 2023 fiscal year is $83 million, while BCL’s budget is around 0.5% of it. Commissioner Doug McLinko has previously stated that the county may go over-budget by $1 million in about 10 years. He has described the library as underutilized and over-budgeted. The commissioners have previously expressed desire to reduce the library’s size and house the Bradford County Veterans Affairs Office inside the facility.
On Thursday, dozens of residents packed the meeting’s room to voice frustrations at the possibility of seeing BCL closed or reduced in size. Many speakers accused the commissioners of creating division between supporters of the library and veterans.
One visitor was former Library Director Fanna Proper, who worked at the library for 30 years. She stated that the library isn’t underused and has always seen traffic.
“I just can’t believe that this is happening. We have all worked so hard through the years to have the best library,” Proper said. “It would be a shame to shut it down.”
Jackie Castleberry worked at BCL for 22 years and stated that a reduction of the library’s staff and collection would negatively effect the bookmobile.
She stated that the other eight libraries in the county utilize BCL’s collection.
She suggested that any decision from the advisory committee should be placed on a ballot for a public referendum to let voters decide the fate of the library.
During visitors remarks, Interim BCL Director Rebecca Troup-Hodgdon asked if the advisory board would have an impartial review committee, such as a representative from the Pennsylvania Library Association. She also asked if the committee’s meetings will be open to the public and advertised in compliance with the Sunshine Act. She stated that BCL’s staff still have not been included in the formation of a committee.
Katie and Nathaniel Woodard, of Gillett, are two homeschool students who showed support for keeping the library in its current form. In his senior year of school, Nathaniel stated that BCL’s books help him with his school studies. Fifteen-year-old Katie stated that she enjoys BCL’s Write Your Own Book Program and won first place.
A member of the Towanda Public Library’s board expressed interest in seeing the eight other libraries in the county receive more funding. She stated that the Towanda library struggles to stay open and pay its bills. She feels that BCL’s budget could be better spent, especially on the local libraries.
An Athens resident suggested that the county should round up BCL’s budget from 0.5% to 1% and use the balance to fund the other local libraries.
Bradford County Director of Veterans Affairs Peter Miller expressed that his office deserves a new location that can better serve his clientele that makes up around 10% of the county population. Specifically, he stated that his clients consist of 4,800 veterans and 3,000 widows. Around 63% of those veterans are handicapped and he seeks an ADA compatible space.
County resident Rebecca Harkness stated that she feels torn about the current circumstances as both a veteran and library visitor.
“I came back from my service time and became a nurse for disabled children and I take those children to libraries, to story time and see their faces light up when they get to do those programs, but at the same time, I’m also a veteran who has needed services in this county,” Harkness said.
She stated that veterans need a space to gather and utilize services, such as PTSD counseling.
“As important as keeping this library as a resource for our children, shame on us as a county for letting the services for our veterans fall by the wayside and now only be brought to light because of the library closing that’s servicing our children,” she said.
Navy veteran Mary Martin stated that if veterans need a space to gather, BCL already has a community room that can be utilized by veterans if they sign up. She added that meeting rooms are also within the American Legion and Sayre VA.
“There are other options available that we wouldn’t need to close down what’s available for all of us,” Martin said.
Zachary Gates suggested that the advisory committee’s members should include one current BCL employee, one representative from the other eight local libraries, one parent of a homeschooled child that uses BCL, one rep from SERVE, Inc. and Martha Lloyd Community Services, and one veteran familiar with the library and Veterans Affairs Office. Gates accused the commissioners of being out of touch with the library, its staff and patrons.
“Discourse from the commissioners to date has demonstrated a drastic disconnect between what your perception of the library’s extensive use is and what the actual users and professional staff experience,” Gates said.
Former Commissioner Nancy Schrader stated that she tries not to second guess the actions of elected officials, but felt the need to share her thoughts. She urged the commissioners to be responsive to citizens and “delay any decision until carefully considered all options.”
“One thing I learned as commissioner was the importance of being responsive to my constituents and making decisions that benefit the public,” Schrader said. “I say to you the commissioners, look around and really listen and ask yourself if closing the library is an actuality of benefit to the citizens of Bradford County or does it chip away at our sense of community? You can’t convince me it’s about the money because I believe that a fund balance of over $2.5 million in the Bradford County budget can substantiate a contribution to the library without a problem.”
The public has also expressed concerns that the commissioners may have violated Pennsylvania’s Sunshine Act.
On Aug. 24, the Bradford County Commissioners held a meeting with the board of the Library System of Bradford County. The Daily Review received documents detailing the meeting. Attendees discussed the future and finances of both the Bradford County Library and the library system at large.
The Sunshine Act requires most public officials’ meetings to be open and held in a public setting. The public was not invited to the Aug. 24 meeting. The meeting’s documents specifically states “This information is confidential at this time.”
On Thursday, county solicitor Jonathan Foster, Jr. argued that the commissioners did not violate the act. He described the Aug. 24 meeting as an informational gathering session where the commissioners met with a group of individuals and collected information.
“They didn’t take any deliberations, there were no actions taken. It was basically for them to start this process and get feedback from the library system’s board and to gather information so that they could consider that moving forward,” Foster said.
Towanda resident Jeff Gonzalez stated that the commissioners may not have violated the Sunshine Act, “but the reason this crowd is here [at the meeting] is because of bad communication.”
The next commissioners’ meeting will be held at 10 a.m. on Sept. 28.
