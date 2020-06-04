Bradford County plans to submit an application to the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) for Federal Community Development Block Grant-Corona Virus (CDBG-CV) funds. For CDBG-CV 2020 funds, Bradford County has been allocated an estimated $166,152. The county will also include in its application CDBG-CV funds estimated at $64, 967 on behalf of Sayre Borough. These funds are to be used in the prevention, preparedness or response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
A Public Hearing for Bradford County will be held at 10 a.m. on June 10. Keeping with federal and state guidelines regarding COVID-19, this meeting will also take place as a virtual video web and teleconference. The public is invited to observe and participate in the workshop as follows: To access via web video, type the link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81655398532 or by dialing 1(888)788-099 and entering meeting ID# 816-5539-8532.
The meeting will be recorded. The meeting platform is accessible to persons with disabilities. If accommodations are needed for those with special needs related to language, sight, or hearing, please call (570) 268-4193 at least two days in advance.
What needs, related to COVID 19, have emerged in the county and need to be addressed?
Eligible projects must: Benefit low-moderate income populations or respond to urgent need or reduce slum/blight. All projects must prevent, prepare for, or respond to COVID-19.
Eligible project examples include:
• Public services —food banks, senior centers, homeless shelters
• Small business assistance
• Temporary rental or mortgage assistance
The public is encouraged to attend the hearing and present project ideas. In addition, the public may present ideas to Megan Johnson by email: johnsonm@bradfordco.org or by phone at (570) 268-4103.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.