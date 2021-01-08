HARRISBURG – The Center for Rural Pennsylvania Board of Directors, chaired by state Sen. Gene Yaw (R-23), will hold a virtual public hearing from 9 to 10 a.m. Wednesday on the COVID-19 vaccines and how they will be distributed throughout rural Pennsylvania.
“We are all very grateful that COVID-19 vaccines are now being distributed to front-line health care workers and our more vulnerable residents in Pennsylvania,” Yaw said. “As the vaccines continue to be rolled out, we want to learn more about the planned distribution in rural Pennsylvania.
“As we all know, there are fewer health care facilities and workers in our rural areas, and transportation and logistical challenges as well. The Center’s board wants to understand how these challenges will be addressed in the coming weeks and months, and how public perceptions about the vaccines may also affect distribution.”
Presenters scheduled for the public hearing are: Pennsylvania Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine; Dr. George Garrow, chief medical officer of Primary Health Network in Sharon; Steven Johnson, president of UPMC Susquehanna; and Dr. Cary Funk, director of science and society research at Pew Research Center.
The public hearing will be held via Zoom Webinar. Attendees are asked to please register in advance at https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_ZaA2FdhAQjCV4HPcxfXxqA
