The Center for Rural Pennsylvania Board of Directors, chaired by state Sen. Gene Yaw (R-23), will hold a virtual public hearing beginning 10 a.m. on Thursday to learn more about the efforts to expand broadband access in rural Pennsylvania, with a focus on the role of electric cooperatives, economic development entities, and educational organizations.
“The Center for Rural Pennsylvania has been documenting and reporting the need for broadband service in our rural areas for many years,” Yaw said. “Our research has shown that rural Pennsylvania communities and residents do not have high-speed broadband internet service, that rural residents are willing to pay for broadband service, and that urban and rural Pennsylvania residents are receiving inequitable broadband service — not only in terms of broadband speed, but also in the prices they pay for service.
“We know there are some challenges to deploying broadband in rural areas, but there are some great local initiatives, such as Tri-County Rural Electric Cooperative’s Tri-Co Connections, that are working to close the digital divide,” he continued. “This hearing will highlight the work of Tri-Co Connections and other local initiatives to provide insights into how they are helping their rural communities get connected.”
Presenters scheduled for the public hearing are: Craig Eccher, president and CEO Tri-County Rural Electric Cooperative and Tri-Co Connections; Rachel Hauser, director of regulatory affairs and economic development, Tri-County Rural Electric Cooperative; Aaron Young, chief operating officer, Tri-Co Connections; Bill Gerski, senior vice president of marketing and business development, Tri-Co Connections; Dr. Michele Moore, executive director of the Potter County Education Council; Kristin Hamilton, executive director of Develop Tioga; and Jed Hamberger, superintendent of the Oswayo Valley School District.
The public hearing will be held via Zoom webinar. Attendees are asked to please register in advance at https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_mfYrM_MUTrmKoFOPQqBz4w.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.