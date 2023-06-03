TOWANDA — A new set of in-person public hearings will be held in Towanda regarding complaints about a regional telephone and internet services provider.
The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PUC) is preparing to host public hearings for residents to voice their concerns about Frontier Communications.
On Wednesday, June 7, PUC will host two hearings at the Towanda Fire Department located at 101 Elm Street. The first one will start at 2 p.m., while the second begins at 6 p.m.PUC will also organize other hearings in the Northern Tier. On Tuesday, June 6, one will be held at the Wellsboro Fireman’s Annex located at 21 East Avenue at 6 p.m. On Thursday, June 8, another is scheduled at Tunkhannock’s Triton Hose Company located at 116 W Tioga Street at 2 p.m.
“Administrative Law Judges Steven K. Haas and John M. Coogan will preside over the hearings,” according to PUC.In January, the Pennsylvania Office of Consumer Advocate and Office of Small Business Advocate filed a Joint Complaint with PUC against Frontier Communications. This was due to hundreds of Frontier customers submitting informal complaints about the company’s services. The complaints were sent to state Reps. Tina Pickett (R-110), Clint Owlett (R-68) and Martin Causer (R-67).
Customers have expressed issues with extended and recurring outages, line noise and difficulty reaching consumer services representatives, according to PUC.
Regarding the Frontier complaints, a town hall was previously held on Feb. 16 at the Wysox firehall and included a crowd of over 100 people. Representatives from the offices of state senator Gene Yaw (R-23), Congressman Dan Meuser (R-Pa.-9), and the Pennsylvania Attorney General were present for the proceedings. Wyoming County Commissioner Richard Wilbur and Bradford County Commissioner Darryl Miller also attended. There were also representatives from Frontier to discuss specific issues, but they didn’t address the crowd as a whole.
Anyone interested in attending the upcoming hearings can pre-register with the OCA by calling 1-800-684-6560 or sending an email to consumer@paoca.org. People should provide information that includes: First and last name, date and time of their chosen hearing, their phone number and/or email address, and if they require an interpreter.
