An informational meeting will be held in February regarding the formal complaint against Frontier Communications from a group of state agencies.
On Thursday, Feb. 16, the meeting will take place at the Wysox Volunteer Fire Company, 111 Lake Road, Wysox, at 3 p.m.
Another meeting regarding the topic will be held in Tioga County on the same day. Specifically, it will be held at the Wellsboro Fire Company Annex, East Avenue, Wellsboro, at 7 p.m.
The events will be hosted by state Reps. Tina Pickett (R-110) and Clint Owlett (R-68). Both representatives received complaints from over 300 customers of Frontier that expressed dissatisfaction with the company’s “persistent quality of service problems” with basic telephone service and broadband availability, according to the Pennsylvania Office of Consumer Advocate.
On Jan. 9, the Pennsylvania Office of Consumer Advocate and Office of Small Business Advocate filed a Joint Complaint with the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission against Frontier Communications. Both meetings will include presentations from OCA and the OSBA.
Complainants have alleged that outages have lasted days and weeks. They also state that repairs are scheduled days or weeks away, which leaves people without reliable telephone service for long periods of time.
Customers stated that appointments are scheduled based upon Frontier’s convenience, instead of the customers’ need. The customers are also frustrated with bills and their attempts to gain an “explanation and/or adjustment from a company customer service representative,” according to OCA.
“We thank the many customers who have contacted our offices in recent weeks with details on Frontier’s lack of service. We believe these firsthand accounts are so important in making the case against the company,” said Pickett. “We also appreciate the efforts of the two state agencies to hold these meetings to better inform everyone about the process and the procedure going forward.”
Owlett expressed that constituents have been incredibly concerned with the quality of phone and internet services.
“In many areas of the state, people tend to take reliable phone and internet service for granted, but that’s not the case for so many of our residents and business owners across the Northern Tier,” Owlett said. “It’s a health and safety issue. It’s an economic issue. And it’s a consumer rights issue.”
Both representatives stated that the meetings will focus on the complaint process and what comes next. No additional testimony or consumer complaints will be presented during the meeting. Officials from the OCA and OSBA will talk with affected customers and gather more information after the meeting.
RSVPs will also be taken by phone by calling Pickett’s offices at 570-265-3124 (Towanda), 570-888-9011 (Sayre) or 570-836-4777 (Tunkhannock); or Owlett’s offices at 570-724-1390 (Wellsboro) or 570-297-3045 (Troy).
