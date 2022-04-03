The month of March showed a downward trend in COVID-19 cases, which has given a county safety official hope for continued progress.
“On March 1, per the Department of Health’s reports, there were 216 active cases that reached a low of 93 on March 29,” according to Bradford County Public Safety and Planning Director Matt Williams. “These are some of the lowest case loads we have seen since August and September 2021.”
COVID-19 cases in Bradford County have decreased significantly since mid-January. Specifically, the period of Jan. 7 to 13 showed a major increase in cases from 547 to 842. However, cases began to decline soon after that period.
“Hospital numbers have also had a similar trend and there were single digit admissions for much of March,” said Williams. “All of this is a positive sign as we head into nicer weather that will allow for more outdoor activities and to let people spread out.”
He attributes the downward trend to mitigations measures like distributing PPEs and home test kits.
Lower cases are also observed in the recent period of March 25 to 31 of the DOH’s Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard. The previous period was March 18 to 24. As of March 31, newly reported confirmed cases went from 46 to 38 in Bradford County. The incidence rate per 100,000 residents went from 76.3 to 63 and the PCR testing positivity rate decreased from 3.8% to 3.2%. Average daily hospitalizations went from 9.0 to 3.3, while the average number of daily patients on ventilators went from 0.1 to zero. A slight increase of 0.1% was seen in emergency room visits due to COVID-like illness from 1.9% to 2.0%.
The recent period shows progress compared to the first period of March that went from Feb. 25 to March 3. In that period, Bradford County had 45 newly confirmed cases and an incidence rate of 74.6. The PCR testing positivity rate was 6.6%, while average daily hospitalizations was 13.4 and the average number of daily patients on ventilators was 3.7. Emergency room visits due to COVID-like illness was 1.1%. In March, an increase in cases did occur for a moment in the period of March 4 to 10 that saw new confirmed cases go from 46 to 74, while the incidence rate went from 76.3 to 122.7.
Currently in Bradford County, there are two COVID-19 patients hospitalized, while there are no COVID-19 patients on ventilators or in the ICU, according to the DOH’s data dashboard.
Although progress has been made, people should remain vigilant against the virus, Williams stated.
“COVID in general is something the population at large will have to deal with moving forward similar to other seasonal ailments,” he said. “We encourage everyone to undertake practices that will help minimize future impacts.”
Disease control measures that people should take to protect themselves include washing hands, staying home when sick and spreading out to maintain safe distances, Williams noted.
Currently, there are 23,651 out of 60,323 Bradford County residents who are fully vaccinated, which is 39.2% of its population.
There have been eight deaths in Bradford County related to COVID-19 since Feb. 27, which brings the total number of deaths to 200 since the pandemic began.
