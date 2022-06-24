It has been 50 years since Hurricane Agnes caused flooding that devastated Bradford County in 1972. Since that time, flood mitigation and natural disaster responses have been key measures for local emergency management agencies.
Bradford County Public Safety and Planning Director Matt Williams discussed how emergency management has changed in the county 50 years after the 1972 flood.
“Agnes fundamentally changed the way that the entire Susquehanna River basin deals with flood preparedness and mitigation efforts,” Williams said. “It remains the benchmark flood event for the county.”
He stated that the 1972 flood spurred the development of several flood control structures. These include the Tioga-Hammond and Cowanesque Reservoirs in Tioga County, Pa. along with levees and flood walls along the Chemung River through Corning, Elmira and Athens Borough. There are similar structures on the upper Susquehanna River from Binghamton down through Sayre.
Mitigation strategies also exist like Floodplain Management Ordinances, which help control the development within the floodplain to lessen the risk and extent of damage should a flood event occur, he stated. Buyout and elevation programs for structures prone to damage also help.
“Dealing with these issues does not come without some challenges,” Williams said. “The National Flood Insurance Program has undoubtedly provided billions of dollars in assistance to home and business owners after flood events, which helps in the speed of recovery. That being said, changes in the floodplain mapping and increases in premiums come at a significant cost to the property owner and can create a financial burden that limits opportunity for investment or improvements.”
When it comes to modern emergency management, Williams stated that first responders use an all-hazards and multifaceted approach to dealing with natural or man-made disasters:
• Mitigation is the first step in that process, which aims to reduce or remove risk when possible through various means.
• Preparedness is the next in the process, which includes planning and education efforts to make sure all stakeholders are aware of the true risks and the steps to take when various types of incidents occur.
• The third facet of the current model revolves around incident response, as disasters do and will continue to occur.
• Also, access to long term recovery programs and resources is key to making sure that affected populations and communities can get back to normal life as soon as possible.
“Ultimately, during a response we look to have the right resource, at the right place, at the right time,” Williams noted. “This is accomplished by not only making sure the equipment and resources are available, but the response agencies themselves have access to the training required to carry out their mission.”
Williams has experienced Bradford County floods even before taking on his current role. As an employee of the Northern Tier Regional Planning & Development Commission, he was heavily involved with long-term recovery efforts for the 2011 flood caused by Tropical Storm Lee.
As public safety director, he responded to the 2018 flash flood that devastated parts of the county.
“Flash floods can prove every bit as damaging as river floods, however there are significant differences in the way they occur,” Williams said.
He detailed how river flooding typically allows for warnings and evacuations to take place in the days leading up to the event. This can allow for a lower risk to citizens and the first responders charged with keeping them safe.
Flash floods are harder to predict, however, especially in narrowing down which areas will be most affected, he expressed. This makes it challenging to pre-stage resources and to move them during incident response.
“The damages left behind after a significant flood event are heartbreaking to everyone involved and can leave long lasting consequences for families and communities,” he said.
Williams also provided many tips on how people can better protect themselves in the event of a flood.
“First and foremost, it’s important that everyone understands their true risk for flooding,” he said. “Floodplain maps are a great tool to provide a general awareness for flood risk, but it is important to understand they these maps are estimations of where the water levels could be. If [people] are in or near a floodplain, [they] should certainly understand there is high probability that [they] will be affected by a high water event at some point.”
He recommended people to have an emergency kit and plan, a planned evacuation route and a way to receive warnings for people to keep themselves and their families safe.
“Outside the home, ‘Turn around, don’t drown.’ More deaths and injuries occur in vehicles than anywhere else during a flood,” Williams said. “[People] should never drive through or enter flooded areas while flooding is occurring.”
As for his role as public safety director, Williams stated that good emergency management works great with first responders, police, municipalities, school districts and the general public.
“911 Communications and our dispatch staff have one of the most difficult jobs in the county,” Williams said. “The dispatch center processes nearly 60,000 phone calls a year and are often times the calm voice on the other end of the phone during the worst moment of the caller’s life. They continue to do their job without fail, often times are not aware of the final outcome of the incidents they are working through. In today’s world, their efforts cannot go without the true recognition they deserve.”
