As the number of COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Bradford County, county Public Safety and Planning Director Matt Williams said hospitals are becoming full and looking for more space to house patients.
“Certainly that’s very concerning,” Williams said in an interview Thursday. “We know at the end of last week we had some patients that actually had to be transported out of the region altogether, as far away as Geisinger because the local care institutions didn’t have capacity to treat them. From our standpoint, we are very concerned about what that means moving forward because as we get into cold and flu season, people will start to congregate indoors.”
Friday’s Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard update from the Pennsylvania Department of Health showed that between Sept. 17 and Sept. 23, there were 118 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in Bradford County, which is up from 76 during the seven-day period prior. The DOH reported a positivity rate increase from 7.9% to 15.1%; an increase in average daily hospitalizations from 34.7 to 35; a slight decrease in the percentage of emergency room visits due to COVID-19, from 1.9% to 2.1%; and an increase in the average number of patients on ventilators per day due to COVID-19, from 8.9 to 9.
“Our COVID numbers have been exploding very quickly,” Williams said. “We had 37 active cases on Aug. 12. Sept. 23, a little over a month later, we’re at 289 (based on reporting reflecting the day prior).”
Of the 213 new confirmed COVID-19 cases reported between Sept. 12 and Sept. 21, 11 have been from children newborn to 4 years old, while 30 have been among those ages 5 to 18, according to new school year data published by the Pennsylvania Department of Health. Since this school year reporting began Aug. 16, there have been 23 new confirmed cases among children newborn to 4 years old and 90 among those ages 5 to 18 through Sept. 21. During this time, Bradford County had 349 new confirmed cases.
Williams noted that the current level of hospitalizations have surpassed those recorded during a surge coming out of last winter.
The Department of Public Safety continues to urge residents to follow guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which include becoming vaccinated, avoiding large crowds and those who are sick, mask wearing indoors for those who are not vaccinated or those who have conditions or take medication that could reduce the vaccine’s effectiveness, indoor mask wearing for those who are vaccinated if in a high transmission area, and regular hand washing.
According to the Department of Health, 20,088 of Bradford County’s 60,323 residents are currently fully vaccinated, while 1,764 are partially vaccinated.
“We do have a very low vaccination rate across the board, which is probably not helping the surge in hospitalizations that we’re seeing now,” Williams said.
The cold and flu season could also add stress to the health care system, along with additional COVID-19 rate increases that could result from people congregating more indoors as the temperatures decline through the fall and into the winter, he said.
“I think people need to be generally aware that if the hospital is full ... if you crash your car on the way to work in the morning and there’s no room for you at the emergency room and the ICU, you might not get treatment or you might be sent somewhere else and those time delays could mean some pretty catastrophic things,” he added.
With recent approval for Pfizer vaccine boosters for senior citizens and those at higher risk for serious COVID-19 complications, Williams said the county has been in talks with area providers about the rollout of these shots, and the Public Safety Department will update its social media as details are firmed up. He noted that they do not anticipate any issues with the supply chain at this time.
Information about vaccine locations is also available through the CDC’s vaccine.gov website.
He noted that some providers may be rolling out drive-through COVID-19 and flu shot clinics in the weeks ahead.
“Ultimately, we’re all here and in this together. We need to do what’s best for ourselves, our families and the other citizens around us,” said Williams.
