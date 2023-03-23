Public school workers say 'dignified' retirement now out of reach

Teacher Tara Matise exercises with her prekindergarten students participating virtually in her classroom ahead of planned in-person learning at Nebinger Elementary School in Philadelphia in 2021.

 AP Photo/Matt Rourke

(The Center Square) – Pennsylvania educators say the “dignified” retirement promised to them decades ago no longer exists thanks to record inflation and benefits “frozen” in time for the last 20 years.

Thomas Curry, a former art teacher who worked for the Punxsutawney Area School District for 40 years, said he’s watched his pension benefits cover less and less since he retired in 1999. He no longer buys Girl Scout cookies or supports charitable organizations in the neighborhood and his family clips coupons to afford groceries.