As confirmed cases of COVID-19 continue to rise, scammers are adjusting their tactics to try and con people out of money or personal information.
In a warning issued Thursday by U.S. Sen. Bob Casey (D-Pa.), a ranking member of the Senate Special Committee on Aging, scammers are taking of advantage of mandates that keep people more at home to contact unsuspecting residents, especially senior citizens. Scammers might impersonate reputable organizations such as the World Health Organization in order to acquire personal information, or try to collect a fee on the cash payments that will be sent from the federal government to help weather the financial hardships from the pandemic. He said people should also beware of products pitched as a vaccine or cure for COVID-19 from these callers.
“It is outrageous that scammers are seeking to capitalize on the public anxiety of the COVID-19 pandemic to prey on the public, especially seniors,” said Casey. “I urge Pennsylvanians to help me get this message out: beware of coronavirus-related scams and take caution before handing over money or giving out personal identifiable information. Scammers are continuously updating their tactics to find new ways to trick consumers so it is imperative that all individuals, particularly older adults, are armed with information to prevent them from falling victim to a con artist.”
Those who receive suspicious calls or emails related to coronavirus should not engage the scammer and immediately call the Aging Committee’s fraud hotline at 1-855-303-9470.
